‘One affects all:’ Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Carolinas respond to recent threats against HBCUS across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been at the center of bomb threats recently.

“One affects all and it is a little scary considering we hope nothing does happen and whoever is joking that they do take the punishment they have for jokes like this just like it would if you were to take a bomb threat to the White House,” said Johnson C. Smith University student Deben Peterson.

Multiple institutions including Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Spelman College, and Albany State University were at the center of bomb threats this week. Many institutions had lockdown procedures, searches, and other drills. No explosive devices were found.

JCSU officials say they are fortunate to have not received any threats but campus police are still amping up patrols and monitoring campus.

“The safety of our campus is among our highest priorities. JCSU Campus Police is patrolling the campus consistently and monitoring the campus closely. We are readying our resources and reviewing our bomb threat protocols,” a spokesperson with JCSU said.

Tejah Travis is a student at JCSU.

“We come here so that we can feel safe, and feel loved and protected, and for someone to want to take the time to threaten that and make us feel unsafe in our environment is really sad and it sucks,” Travis said.

“For someone to want to take the time to threaten that and make us feel unsafe in our environment is really sad and it sucks.”

According to the Associated Press, Investigators with the FBI have identified at least five “persons of interest,” a law enforcement official told The AP on Wednesday. The investigators believe a spoofed phone number was used to make the threats, the official said.

Deben Peterson is a student at JCSU. After bomb threats were made against several HBCU’s in early January, his schools also took extra precautions. While no threats have been made against his school, he says he still feels angst from HBCU’s that were threatened this week.

“I have some friends that so go to Howard University and Spelman, I’m also a part of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated,” Peterson said. “I know a lot of brothers at other schools and they do tell us about the news and how it’s going.”

JCSU says they are also working closely with local law enforcement and fire departments to ensure the safety of the campus.

Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina also did not receive any threats.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our faculty, staff, and students and we condemn all actions that threaten the safety of our community,” said Clinton College’s President Lester McCorn. “We realize that these threats are motivated by vile hatred, designed, to intimidate African Americans, and seek to undermine the significance of historic institutions which have educated and empowered students for generations. We remain diligent, vigilant, and resilient to our mission as a Beacon of light, even in the face of darkness.”

Classes were already remote due to COVID-19 precautions. The college was also on a modified lockdown Wednesday as a precaution. Instruction was not interrupted.

“Students are basically sheltering in place. For the students that are living on campus, we’ve asked them as much as possible to remain in their residence halls,” McCorn said.

Students and staff say not only are the bomb threats a threat to safety but it brings up generational trauma as Black churches and schools were also targeted during the Jim Crow and Civil Rights Eras.

“We all remember in history lessons the four little girls that died in Birmingham Alabama at the 16 street church and since that time until now there have been threats to our institutes to try to send a message, but as I’ve been saying, we are diligent, we are vigilant, we are resilient,” McCorn said.

With each passing day students say they’re staying vigilant and trusting their school’s security responses, and hopeful that these threats come to a peaceful end.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to have a university that truly cares about the safety and well-being of their students,” Travis said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.