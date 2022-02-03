Advertisement

No injuries in Winterville bus crash

The accident happened near the intersection of Depot and Mill streets Thursday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a car struck a school bus in Winterville Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. by the First Citizens Bank on Depot Street and Mill Street.

Winterville Fire Deputy Chief Tony Klontz said an older man was driving when he rolled through the stop sign at the intersection of Mill and Depot streets and hit the right side of a school bus.

We’re told that kids were inside, but officials did not say how many. They did say the bus included students from several schools, including A.G. Cox Middle School.

There were minor damages to the bus, but more significant damages to the car, which was towed away from the bank parking lot.

The scene was cleared in 30 minutes.

Pitt County Schools says the bus driver was not cited for the accident and school officials worked on finding transportation for the rest of the students on the bus.

