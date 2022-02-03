Advertisement

NC Supreme Court hears redistricting case arguments, expert weighs in

By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Monday morning, North Carolina’s highest court heard arguments on the legality of new congressional maps that favor Republicans in a closely divided state.

North Carolinians like Leah Boyd have kept a close eye on the state’s redistricting case.

“I think districting for any voting needs to be based on the population and not based on the party that people are registered to,” Boyd said.

A panel of three superior court judges ruled last month that the district lines on both the congressional and legislative maps drawn by Republicans are gerrymandered, but not unconstitutional.

If the state Supreme Court rules differently, it could open a new discussion of what is permissible partisanship and what is an unconstitutional entrenchment of legislative power.

Irving Joyner, North Carolina Central University law professor, believes the decision justices make will be consequential.

“You have a situation here where the son of one of the leaders in the legislator is a member of the court,” Joyner said.

Overall, three justices were asked to recuse themselves from the redistricting case because of potential conflicts of interest. None of them granted those requests, giving registered Democrats on the state Supreme Court a 4-3 advantage.

If the justices decide to uphold the decision from the superior court, the election will use the lines that are presently drawn. If they overturn it, according to Joyner, it could go two different ways.

“They can have a special master come in [and] draw lines, but in all probability, they will send it to the special legislator to have them redraw new lines because that is what has happened in the past,” Joyner said.

Joyner expects the state Supreme Court to announce a decision anytime between now and next week. If they overturn the congressional maps, the state primary election could be delayed again.

For the May 17th primary to take place on time, any new lines would have to be redrawn quickly.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
The fire started Monday night.
Fire chief pleads more people to evacuate near Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.
Car pulled from water near Pamlico County boat ramp
A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion

Latest News

Justices held oral arguments virtually on Wednesday.
North Carolina justices pepper lawyers in redistricting case
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
N. Carolina justices won’t step aside in redistricting case
Cheri Beasley
Beasley leads NC Senate fundraising; GOP side stays close
Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper vetoes attempt by Republican-led legislature to delay 2022 Primary