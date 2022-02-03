NC panel rejects vaccine mandate for high school seniors

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina state health panel has declined to require high school seniors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday’s decision aligns with the wishes of Gov. Roy Cooper and other state health leaders who’ve said such a mandate was premature.

Some University of North Carolina system professors had asked the commission to add the vaccine to state immunization requirements for those who are 17 years old or entering 12th grade.

The commission is composed of people elected by the North Carolina Medical Society and appointed by the governor.

Some parents opposed to a mandate gathered outside the building where the meeting was held.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.