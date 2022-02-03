NC Ferry Division holds career fairs to combat staffing shortages

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Those hoping to start a new career sat face to face with North Carolina ferry system employees Wednesday.

“I need a job, I need to make some money, that’s about as easy as it goes!” job fair attendee Kevin Staudner said.

Jed Dixon, the state ferry division deputy director said the need is mutual.

“We’re trying to deepen out the bench a little and make sure we’ve got the pipeline of employees going through the ranks,” Dixon said.

The job fair at Carteret Community College was just one of four the ferry division is hosting.

Normally, it doesn’t have to recruit so heavily, but according to Dixon, 140 employees could retire in the next few years.

“As the ferry division grew, we had the need to hire a lot of people at once,” Dixon said.

On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic intensified the number of people leaving the workforce.

“In the first part of the pandemic, I think there was a lot of anxiety with employees working directly with the public,” Dixon said.

Dixon hopes with the availability of vaccines and the passing of time, the division will be able to fill open positions.

As of right now, the ferry division is trying to hire about 50 people for all positions from entry-level to experienced boat captains.

The ferry division will be holding a job fair in Greenville next week.

