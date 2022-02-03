NASCAR set for Clash this weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) - NASCAR is in Los Angeles a week ahead of the Super Bowl with its wildest idea yet.

The exhibition Clash has always been the unofficial season-opening NASCAR version of the Pro Bowl.

For the firs time, it has been moved out of Daytona Beach, Florida, and will instead be staged at the Coliseum in a made-for-Fox Sports spectacular.

A temporary quarter-mile track has been built inside the iconic venue.

The race on Sunday night will also mark the debut of the Next Gen car, a project several years in development that was delayed a season by the pandemic.

Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track. The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario. It will be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor the roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum. It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.

