Kinston’s Dunn leads Temple over ECU, Pirates 5th straight loss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU fought back within 2 scores late but dropped their 5th straight American Athletic Conference game losing to Temple 71-63 on Wednesday night in Greenville.

The Pirates lead by Tristen Newton who had 22 points. He did have some leg cramp trouble late in the game. Vance Jackson chipped in 18 points. Tremont Robinson-White had 10.

Kinston native Damian Dunn leading the way for the Owls with a game high 26-points in his return to the East. Temple improves to 12-7. ECU falls to 11-10.

The Pirates next play at Tulane on Saturday.

