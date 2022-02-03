Kinston native Dunn puts on a show for friends and family in return home against ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temple star guard Damian Dunn is a Kinston native. He put up a game high 26 points as the Owls topped the pirates 71-63 Wednesday night in Greenville.

It was a homecoming for Dunn played in front of family and old friends which made it a special night.

“It felt good you know just to be home again,” says Kinston grad and Temple guard Damian Dunn, “Playing in front of the people who love and support me the most. So, for me, I just wanted to come out here and put on a show for them.

“Let’s go guys!”

“Damian Dunn did a great job, every game he play,” says Damian’s grandmother Barbara Dunn, “But tonight he did great.”

“Grandma love you. Ohhh you did good!”

“This was big for Dame. He’s been talking about it all week. They have been talking to him all week,” says Damian’s father Paul Dunn, “This was personal. It was good for him to come home. He talked about it man. We talked about it the last 3-4 days. Wanted to take care of everything else that was occurring before ECU but when we got to the point where we could focus on ECU his Mamba mentality kicked in.”

“Another good game. I enjoy watching him playing,” says Damian’s uncle Ronald Howard, “He’s getting better and better each time I see him. He’s learning the game much more now. But I’m just looking forward to see him go farther.”

“252 raised baby,” says Paul, “It’s consistent man. It might not be a perfect game but as long as it’s consistent we good.”

Dunn is averaging just under 16 points per game this season. He has lead the Owls to wins over the Pirates both meetings. He hit a buzzer beater against them when they played at Temple.

ECU next plays at Tulane on Saturday.

