Harlowe men charged with trafficking heroin

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are under $1 million bonds after being arrested for trafficking in heroin in Craven County.

Deputies say they stopped a vehicle Monday on Fontana Boulevard in Havelock.

Inside they found an amount of heroin and charged Generic Turner and Xzavier Morris, both of Harlowe, with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and felony maintaining a vehicle for sell of heroin.

