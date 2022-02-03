Advertisement

Foggy conditions ground fishing vessels near Oregon Inlet

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) -Five people made it safely to shore Wednesday night after officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say their fishing vessels were grounded near Oregon Inlet due to foggy conditions.

Preliminary information indicates there may have been a collision between the two vessels prior to the grounding.

The vessels are located on the beach north of Oregon Inlet, approximately 0.8 miles south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s off-road vehicle ramp 4.

Work will now get underway to salvage the boats.

