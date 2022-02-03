Fertilizer store reflects on chemicals used as Winston-Salem fertilizer plant burns

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly found in plant fertilizers, is trapped inside the Weaver fertilizer plant where a fire burns in Winston-Salem.

The chemical is highly combustible. It was used in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and caused the 2020 explosion in Beirut.

Chemical experts with Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Co. say the Department of Homeland Security requires strict licensing for the distribution and purchasing of ammonium nitrate.

S&H Feed & Garden supply store manager Brian Walker explained that they no longer buy or sell fertilizer that contains the chemical.

“That used to be the fertilizer ammonium nitrate. Things have shifted now to ammonium sulfate and then calcium nitrate. These are safe, nowhere near as volatile,” Walker said.

Walker explained that the alternative fertilizers’ chemical balances are less combustible, but still have adequate amounts of nitrogen needed for plant growth.

Evacuation efforts have begun near the fertilizer plant over a concern of a possible explosion. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the plant stores about 300 to 600 tons of ammonium nitrate.

