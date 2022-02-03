Advertisement

ECU baseball recognized with more preseason team rankings, All-American honors

NCBWA and USA Today/Coaches preseason polls
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball nationally ranked 12th by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and 13th by USA Today/Coaches preaseason polls.

The Pirates are American Athletic Conference favorites and preaseson ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 12 by D1Baseball, No. 13 by Perfect Game and No. 15 by Baseball America.

East Carolina sophomore pitchers Carson Whisenhunt (first-team) and C.J. Mayhue (third-team) named 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-Americans. Whisenhunt has four preseason All-America selections this season.

