Drug & gun charges after deputies search Pamlico County home

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges after deputies searched a home in Pamlico County.

On Thursday, deputies searched the home of Roland Ward, 53, and Camilla Coleman, 34, both of Oriental.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and probation and parole found less than an ounce of meth, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. We’re told a Glock handgun and other firearms were found and taken.

Ward is charged with 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia not for marijuana, and 1 count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Coleman was charged with 1 count of possession of firearm by felon.

Ward is being held on a $15,000 secured bond while Coleman was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.