Craven County receives $1.2 million FEMA grant for Hurricane Florence repairs

Raw: Hurricane Florence in New Bern, NC
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County is receiving a million dollar grant to help with Hurricane Florence repairs.

Representative Greg Murphy says FEMA will authorize $1.2 million in federal funding to the county for permanent repairs to the courthouse and the emergency operations building that was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Representative Murphy released the following statement Thursday,

There’s no word on how long the repairs will take.

