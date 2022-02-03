Craven County receives $1.2 million FEMA grant for Hurricane Florence repairs

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County is receiving a million dollar grant to help with Hurricane Florence repairs.

Representative Greg Murphy says FEMA will authorize $1.2 million in federal funding to the county for permanent repairs to the courthouse and the emergency operations building that was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Representative Murphy released the following statement Thursday,

As our region continues to recover from the storm, investments like this one will go a long way in helping to repair the structures and restore the facilities back to their pre-disaster design, function, and capacity to better serve Eastern North Carolina residents. I am also encouraged to see hazard mitigation included in this grant, which will fund elevation and dry floodproof components that are vulnerable to future damage. I thank FEMA for this important and much-needed investment in our community.

There’s no word on how long the repairs will take.

