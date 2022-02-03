Advertisement

Celtics top Hornets despite 38 from Ball

Boston 113, Charlotte 107
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown 15 for Boston, which won its third straight.

Terry Rozier added 23 points, P.J. Washington 16, Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 and Mason Plumlee had 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost four of six.

Boston was 14 of 36 from 3-point range, while Charlotte made 12 of 40.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend about to begin; Watching Sunday system

Latest News

Syracuse tops NC State men’s hoops
Kinston’s Dunn leads Temple over ECU, Pirates 5th straight loss
Temple men's basketball sinks ECU
Kinston’s Dunn leads Temple over ECU, Pirates 5th straight loss
Hollingsworth, Jackson and others sign on to college football homes