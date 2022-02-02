UNC men earn overtime victory at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brady Manek scored 24 points and Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds and North Carolina beat Louisville in a 90-83 overtime thriller.

Leaky Black’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the extra session broke an 81-all tie and North Carolina led the rest of the way. The final 1:10 was highlighted by a pair of technical fouls against Louisville that led to four-made foul shots for North Carolina to seal the win.

Jae’Lyn Withers was whistled for a dead ball contact technical foul and interim coach Mike Pegues drew a tech that led to four-made foul shots to help seal it. El Ellis scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high 5 3s for Louisville.

UNC hosts Duke next time out this Saturday night. Tip off is at 6 PM.

