Advertisement

UNC men earn overtime victory at Louisville

Tar Heels 90, Cardinals 83 OT
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brady Manek scored 24 points and Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds and North Carolina beat Louisville in a 90-83 overtime thriller.

Leaky Black’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the extra session broke an 81-all tie and North Carolina led the rest of the way. The final 1:10 was highlighted by a pair of technical fouls against Louisville that led to four-made foul shots for North Carolina to seal the win.

Jae’Lyn Withers was whistled for a dead ball contact technical foul and interim coach Mike Pegues drew a tech that led to four-made foul shots to help seal it. El Ellis scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high 5 3s for Louisville.

UNC hosts Duke next time out this Saturday night. Tip off is at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

D.H. Conley sweeps basketball Crosstown Throwdown contests over J.H. Rose
NC State falls in top-20 clash at Notre Dame
Conley boys and girls basketball sweep rivalry games over Rose
D.H. Conley sweeps basketball Crosstown Throwdown contests over J.H. Rose
Sports Spotlight D.H. Conley Cheerleading
Sports Spotlight: Conley cheerleaders battle through COVID-19 to earn state title, trip back to UCA Nationals