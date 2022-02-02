Teacher of the Week: Jacklyn Buck from Washington Montessori Public Charter School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for February 2 is Jacklyn Buck from Washington Montessori Public Charter School.

Buck is currently in her first year of teaching at the charter school. She says although she has been in the classroom a short amount of time, the bonds she’s made with her students are held close to her heart. She describes her class as being “kind and inclusive and they show so much grace to one another.”

Throughout her school years, she says she was inspired by many outstanding teachers. Buck says her mother was also a teacher and she saw the life-long impact she made, which is what motivated her to do the same. She says one of the greatest lessons her mother taught her that she’s taken to her classroom is to not only value her students academic achievements, but also for who they are.

At the end of the school year, Buck hopes her students will walk away feeling loved, respected and realize their worth.

The person who nominated Mrs. Buck wrote,

We are students in Mrs. Buck’s class at Washington Montessori Public Charter School. We have a request to have Mrs. Buck for Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Buck is new to the school, but she is like a mom to us. She is helpful, amazing and kind. We would never have guessed she was new to the school. She is so experienced. We all love her. She checks our work and always says “strive for independence!” Mrs. Buck the best teacher on God’s green Earth. Sincerely, The Class

Congratulations Mrs. Buck!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

