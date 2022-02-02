Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Jacklyn Buck from Washington Montessori Public Charter School

By Liz Bateson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for February 2 is Jacklyn Buck from Washington Montessori Public Charter School.

Buck is currently in her first year of teaching at the charter school. She says although she has been in the classroom a short amount of time, the bonds she’s made with her students are held close to her heart. She describes her class as being “kind and inclusive and they show so much grace to one another.”

Throughout her school years, she says she was inspired by many outstanding teachers. Buck says her mother was also a teacher and she saw the life-long impact she made, which is what motivated her to do the same. She says one of the greatest lessons her mother taught her that she’s taken to her classroom is to not only value her students academic achievements, but also for who they are.

At the end of the school year, Buck hopes her students will walk away feeling loved, respected and realize their worth.

The person who nominated Mrs. Buck wrote,

Congratulations Mrs. Buck!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

