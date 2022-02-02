Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much rain would translate to 20 inches of snow?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If only it were cold enough. That seems to be the phrase uttered by many snow lovers during many of our winter stormy systems. There is a ratio between rain and snow which you can use to estimate how much snow would have fallen if rain had been snow. Check out the question below and see the answer even farther below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 2 (WITN)

I’m using the average ratio of snow to rain which tends to work well for Eastern NC. In far northern areas where the air is very dry and the snow is powdery, then a different ration works there.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 2 (WITN)

Yes, the ratio is 10 inches of snow would be made by each inch of rain. So, 20 inches of snow would be made if 2 inches of rain fell as snow instead of rain. Another way to think of it is that each tenth of an inch of rain would make an inch of snow. Parts of Eastern NC average 50 inches of rain per year. If it were all snow, it would make 500 inches of snow. I don’t think any snow lovers here would still be snow lovers if that happened. - Phillip Williams

