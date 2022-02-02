Onslow County school board votes to hire legal firm to counsel on censuring member

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County school board voted Tuesday to hire an outside legal firm to provide counsel regarding the censure of one of its own members.

At its school board meeting Tuesday evening, the Onslow County Board of Education made a motion to create a litigation committee and authorize a superintendent of staff to hire an outside legal firm to provide further counsel on censuring Eric Whitfield, a controversial school board member.

The school board has not gone into specifics about the reasons for the possible censure, other than to say “an employee of the Onslow County School System filed a grievance against Mr. Whitfield, which was investigated by the Board’s attorney and whose results were disclosed to the full Board of Education.”

WITN sought more information on the censure, but a school system spokesman said that would not be made public.

Jeff Hudson, vice chairman of the board, said the litigation committee will be comprised of board members Bob Williams, as chairman, Jeff Hudson himself, as vice-chairman, Ken Reddic, Bill Lanier, and Joseph Speranza. The motion carried with no votes against.

The New Bern Sun Journal reported last month that Kelli Muse, a school system employee and a member of the Craven County School Board filed misdemeanor charges against Whitfield.

Whitfield contacted WITN on Sunday and confirmed he had been charged with one count of cyberstalking.

Whitfield spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, offering an apology to the woman whose name he won’t say because he wasn’t sure if he’s allowed to:

“She spoke back here in December saying that I had posted pictures of her children on my Facebook page and I did do that and that was an ethical violation. I should not have done that. It was wrong, it was a clear violation of the code of ethics that we follow here at the school board, so I’m admitting wrongdoing, and I think that will help the litigation committee when they make a decision of my censure, which I do deserve.

Whitfield said he would never do what he did again and then thanked the rest of the school board for being, what he called, “extremely fair, extremely neutral in this situation.”

Whitfield was elected to the school board in 2020. During the campaign, he posted racist remarks on social media and the Onslow County Republican Party even asked him to step aside as a candidate.

