Onslow County deputies searching for runaway teen

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Onslow County deputies say 13-year-old Emily Self has dyed black (with red on top) hair and her natural color is brown. They say Self has brown eyes and is five feet, six inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. Self was last seen wearing grey sweatpants with writing on them, a red-hooded sweatshirt, and blue and white Air Jordan shoes.

Deputies say Self may be in the Sandy Run, Gum Branch Road, Midway Park, Southwest, or Jacksonville Mall areas.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Self is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-989-4026.

