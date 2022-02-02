North Carolina justices pepper lawyers in redistricting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Supreme Court justices have peppered attorneys with questions over whether they have authority to throw out new congressional and legislative districts simply because of what some consider excessive partisanship in them favoring Republicans.

The court held oral arguments on Wednesday. Now justices must decide whether the maps approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in November are so partisan that the state constitution gives them power to strike them down.

A trial court last month found intentional pro-Republican redistricting but declared it wasn’t the judiciary role to interfere in an inherently legislative duty.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys told the justices they need to step in to protect democracy.

