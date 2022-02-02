Advertisement

Non-profit hosts another COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask drive in Ayden

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have another chance to get a free COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask Tuesday.

Members of the non-profit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, which has been on the ground providing resources during the pandemic, will once again be passing out resources at the Piggly Wiggly in Ayden from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The non-profit held a pop up event Monday to provide the resources to those who can’t find them and in communities who need them most.

Another event will happen on Thursday at the Bethel Dollar General Store from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

For more information, you can call their hotline: 252-285-6646.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
The fire started Monday night.
Fire chief pleads more people to evacuate near Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.
Car pulled from water near Pamlico County boat ramp
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today

Latest News

D.H. Conley sweeps basketball Crosstown Throwdown contests over J.H. Rose
Mega Millions 02-01-22
NCEL 02-01-22
NCEL 02-01-22
Greene County EMS
Greene County adds paramedic services