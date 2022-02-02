Advertisement

NC State falls in top-20 clash at Notre Dame

Fighting Irish 69, Wolfpack 66
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Grad center Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference thriller at the Purcell Pavilion.

Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.

