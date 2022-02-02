Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man and woman have been charged with trafficking meth.

Craven County deputies say the two were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle during a traffic stop on the Highway 43 bypass.

The driver, Antonio Dixon, 47 is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Tammy Lee, 35, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they found nearly 1-1/2 ounces of meth in their vehicle.

Dixon and Lee are being held on $500,000 secured bonds.

