Advertisement

Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man and woman have been charged with trafficking meth.

Craven County deputies say the two were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle during a traffic stop on the Highway 43 bypass.

The driver, Antonio Dixon, 47 is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Tammy Lee, 35, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they found nearly 1-1/2 ounces of meth in their vehicle.

Dixon and Lee are being held on $500,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
The fire started Monday night.
Fire chief pleads more people to evacuate near Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.
Car pulled from water near Pamlico County boat ramp
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today

Latest News

State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row
State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row
Expert explains reasons for scarcity in antibody treatments
Expert explains reasons for scarcity in antibody treatments
Newport man charged by deputies with trafficking meth & heroin
Newport man charged by deputies with trafficking meth & heroin
Onslow County school board votes to hire legal firm to counsel on censuring member
Onslow County school board votes to hire legal firm to counsel on censuring member