Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend about to begin; Watching Sunday system

Temperatures could top 70 degrees Thursday and Friday
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday afternoon will kickoff the warming trend with highs reaching the upper 50s. An approaching storm system to our west is why our winds will become southerly Thursday and Friday. Highs those afternoons could top 70 degrees. Rain will move in ahead of the cold front later Friday and exit by sunrise Saturday.

Weekend temperatures will fall back below average with 40s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Rain again returns to the forecast on Sunday. Air temps may be cold enough for a brief period of snow and sleet Sunday morning, but accumulations are unlikely with a quick changeover to rain. Stay tuned to WITN, the WITN Weather App, and here at WITN.com for updates on this Sunday system.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and seasonable. High of 57. Wind: E 4-8.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and warmer. High 71. (60s on the coast) Wind: S 7-12

Friday

Mostly cloudy with rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. High 72. Wind: SW 8-14

Antonio Dixon & Tammy Lee
Man & woman charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row
Expert explains reasons for scarcity in antibody treatments
Newport man charged by deputies with trafficking meth & heroin
