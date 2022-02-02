Hollingsworth, Jackson and others sign on to college football homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Football signing day out there in more ways than one. UNC extending Mack Brown’s contract through the 2026 season. For local football players a few invited us to celebrate signing to their college football homes. East Carteret’s Aiden Hollingsworth turned down a full ride at Charleston Southern and had a choice to make as a preferred walk-on.

“I will be continuing my education and football career at NC State University,” says East Carteret senior Aiden Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth choosing NC State as a preferred walk-on. He fully intends to earn a scholarship there. He will will join the defensive line ranks and explained why he chose the Wolfpack over the others.

“It’s been fun but at the same time it has been stressful. I’m finally glad I found my home. I can stop stressing about where I am going to go,” says Hollingsworth, “NC State is great school. I love it. I feel like home every time I’m there. Everybody welcomes me in. All the guys are great, all the coaches are fantastic. I definitely made the right decision.”

D.H. Conley star quarterback Bryce Jackson signed his NLI this morning to play at Division-II Winston- Salem State.

“Coach Massey he treats me like father, he treats me like your his own kid. He has your back. I really like going into a family environment,” says Conley senior quarterback Bryce Jackson, “(Hoping to play QB there?) quarterback for sure. Quarterback for sure.”

“I see a guy who has worked really hard behind the scenes,” says D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner, “He’s had a goal laid out for this. It feels really good I have been able to help him work toward those things and achieve those goals. Play a small part in that and I’m excited for what it holds for him.”

In Washington, Pam Pack wide receiver and defensive back Ryan Spruill is heading to D-II St. Augustine’s to continue his career. He signed Wednesday afternoon. Bryce and Ryan will play against each other in the same CIAA division. As will Wallace-Rose Hill’s Kaymond Farrior. He signed on with Fayetteville State. He helped carry the bulldogs to the state game this fall.

