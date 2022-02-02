Greene County adds paramedic services

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, Greene County Emergency Services EMS was upgraded to the paramedic level, meaning for the first time, county residents can get extra medical help if they need it.

First responders in Greene County can sometimes get multiple calls a day, but as a rural county, lacking paramedics can make it tough for emergency services to get to everyone.

“The struggles for years is the fact that we don’t have the resources here because we’re a small rural county surrounded by paramedic counties and we’ve been very lucky that they’ve offered those services as needed.”

The new county budget means $300,000 has been invested into upgrading medical services to the paramedic level.

The difference now is that paramedics will provide more immediate care to people and paramedics have more medical experience and training.

Long-time Greene County resident Bobby Williams says services like these are much needed in hard-to-reach areas of the county.

“We’re such a small county, with about 21,000 people, we’re just grateful we can have anything we can get,” Williams said.

And according to Anderson, Greene County is getting six full-time and about 15 part-time paramedics.

Ray Bailey is one of them.

“It’s amazing to be able to provide this service to the citizens,” Bailey said.

“I really fell in love with the county, and I love the citizens and I’m so glad that we were able to offer the service. It means a lot to me personally and professionally to be able to be a part of the process. There’s not a lot of places that don’t provide paramedic services and being one of the founding members means a lot to me.”

Greene County Emergency Services is hoping to hire more paramedics.

Anyone who needs to contact Greene County Emergency Services can reach them by calling this number: (252) 747-2544.

