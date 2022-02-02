Advertisement

Duplin County family seeks answers over arson

By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Judge family held a press conference on Tuesday requesting that whoever burned their home come forward.

The Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a call around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26th of a house fire.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Duplin County law enforcement say the fire was the result of arson. The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple vehicles and the home were burned that morning.

Rebecca Judge, mother of the Judge family and owner of the house, said at the press conference: “There is another thing that is devastating and it is just to realize, up close and personal, there are people in our hometown county or state who are so evil.”

Beverly Judge, who was in the home during the fire, described her emotion that morning.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it, along with the fire marshal, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of whoever was responsible for the arson.

Sheriff Blake Wallace said finding who is responsible will take a community effort.

“You’re talking about someone being in the dwelling at the time the fire was started and the risk of life that was involved. The Judge family is a respected family in the community, and you know our hearts go out to them because this is devastating and would be to anybody,” Wallace said.

Duplin County and North Carolina NAACP representatives attended the press conference in support of the Judge family.

The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information on the arson contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

