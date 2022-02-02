Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations down for sixth day in a row across state

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has decreased for the sixth day in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 4,725 people were in the hospital with the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day the department has data for.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased every day since Jan. 26th, when 5,206 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The number of daily cases reported on Wednesday is 12,335, which is up from Tuesday, when 8,757 cases were reported, but down from a week ago, when on Jan. 26th, 20,286 cases were reported.

The DHHS says the COVID-19 positive test rate was at 24.2% on Monday, the most recent day the department has data for. The positive test rate was 29.3% on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
The fire started Monday night.
Fire chief pleads more people to evacuate near Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.
Car pulled from water near Pamlico County boat ramp
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today

Latest News

State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row
State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row
Expert explains reasons for scarcity in antibody treatments
Expert explains reasons for scarcity in antibody treatments
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
Greene County EMS
Greene County adds paramedic services