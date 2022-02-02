COVID-19 hospitalizations down for sixth day in a row across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has decreased for the sixth day in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 4,725 people were in the hospital with the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day the department has data for.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased every day since Jan. 26th, when 5,206 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The number of daily cases reported on Wednesday is 12,335, which is up from Tuesday, when 8,757 cases were reported, but down from a week ago, when on Jan. 26th, 20,286 cases were reported.

The DHHS says the COVID-19 positive test rate was at 24.2% on Monday, the most recent day the department has data for. The positive test rate was 29.3% on Sunday.

