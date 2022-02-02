Advertisement

Carteret County offering free weekend COVID-19 testing

Carteret County Health Department
Carteret County Health Department(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Health Department is providing an expanded weekend option for COVID-19 testing starting this upcoming weekend.

The health department says Mako Medical Laboratories, a COVID-19 mobile clinical testing service, will begin free community testing on Saturdays during February.

The service will begin Saturday, Feb. 5th with drive-through testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department at 3820-A Bridges Street in Morehead City.

The health department says registration, which will be posted on the health department website here, is strongly encouraged before arrival. Results will be available through the Mako Medical online portal within 48 hours of the test date. PCR testing will be offered, but rapid testing will not.

Carteret County Department of Human Services says people must enter the health department parking lot entrance on the west end of the property and follow signs to the testing site. People should bring a valid photo ID and people under 18 will only be tested if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Drive-though testing at this site will be available throughout the rest of the month on Saturdays Feb. 12th, Feb. 19th, and Feb. 26th.

