West Pharmaceutical expanding Kinston plant again

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston pharmaceutical company is expanding again, creating another 70 jobs.

West Pharmaceutical Services says it plans to invest more than $70 million over the next several years to expand its plant on Sanderson Way.

“This expansion is a welcome example of the advantages that North Carolina offers companies of all kinds,” said Governor Cooper. “With a convenient location, premier quality of life and a world-class workforce, rural communities across the state are proving to be viable places for global companies to do business.”

Last February, the company announced it was adding 90 more jobs at the plant. The location currently has about 600 employees.

The Exton, Pennsylvania company has 50 sites worldwide and state commerce officials say they’re pleased West chose to expand in North Carolina. “When West could have expanded anywhere in the world, they still chose Lenoir County,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, North Carolina has a firm commitment to developing and delivering a diverse pool of talent through a robust workforce training system.”

The company is receiving a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund which will help with the expansion.

The plant on Sanderson Way is the company’s second location in Lenoir County. Its original plant at the Global TransPark was destroyed and six workers were killed in an explosion 19 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.