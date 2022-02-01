State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is down for the fifth day in a row.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 4,786 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent day the department has data for.

That number has gone down every day since Jan. 26th, when 5,206 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

The DHHS reports the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday as 8,757, which is up from 7,327 reported Monday. Still, the number is lower than a week ago, when on Jan. 25th, 13,017 daily COVID-19 cases were reported.

The DHHS says the COVID-19 positive test rate was at 29.8% as of Sunday, the most recent day it has data published for. That number is up from 26.1% on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.