Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations down for fifth day in a row

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is down for the fifth day in a row.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 4,786 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent day the department has data for.

That number has gone down every day since Jan. 26th, when 5,206 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

The DHHS reports the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday as 8,757, which is up from 7,327 reported Monday. Still, the number is lower than a week ago, when on Jan. 25th, 13,017 daily COVID-19 cases were reported.

The DHHS says the COVID-19 positive test rate was at 29.8% as of Sunday, the most recent day it has data published for. That number is up from 26.1% on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Greenville police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
CAREE pop-up event to give free COVID-19 at-home test kits and N95 masks
Local nonprofit provides free at-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks
The county will offer paramedic service starting February 1st.
Greene County upgrading medical services to paramedic level
Onslow County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, 40 in January