Advertisement

Rose star Brown heading to WSSU, SW Onslow lineman offered PWO by ECU

More locals getting D-III offers from local schools
J.H. Rose standout Klavon Brown commits to D-II Winston-Salem State University
J.H. Rose standout Klavon Brown commits to D-II Winston-Salem State University(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose running back and linebacker Klavon Brown announced his commitment to Winston-Salem State University to continue his football career. Brown was a huge piece to the Rampants trip to the state championship game in 3A this fall.

Interesting note to keep an eye on, Southwest Onslow lineman Tre Hardison got offered a Preferred Walk-On spot with ECU football.

Congrats to Tre Hardison on a PWO offer from ECU!!🏴‍☠️☠️

Posted by Charlie Dempsey on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Long snapper Tripp Smith from South Carolina committed to ECU football. Their long snapper transferred to LSU this offseason.

Marist transfer lineman Ben Johnson announced his commitment to ECU this afternoon on social media.

We saw a few different posts from athletes getting offers to play for Barton College including Washington quarterback Hayes Pippin.

J.H. Rose star wide receiver Jayden Grimes got offered by Randolph-Macon as well.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

State team dual wrestling championships get underway
State team dual wrestling championships get underway
State Wrestling Duals begin with rounds 1 and 2 on Monday
State team dual wrestling championships get underway
Freshmen Banchero and Griffin lead No. 9 Duke rout of Irish
Local community comes together to offer basketball opportunity for special needs athletes.
Locals come together to provide basketball opportunity for special needs athletes in Washington