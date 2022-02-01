Rose star Brown heading to WSSU, SW Onslow lineman offered PWO by ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose running back and linebacker Klavon Brown announced his commitment to Winston-Salem State University to continue his football career. Brown was a huge piece to the Rampants trip to the state championship game in 3A this fall.

Thankful to God, thankful for my family, and thankful for my coaches at JH Rose. I’m proud to announce my decision to commit to Winston-Salem State University 🐏 🔴⚪️. #GoRams @coach_stew23 @CoachCalebKing1 @Williebecu86 @CoachMatthews76 pic.twitter.com/S6VVjdVj4K — klavon brown (@brown_klavon) February 1, 2022

Interesting note to keep an eye on, Southwest Onslow lineman Tre Hardison got offered a Preferred Walk-On spot with ECU football.

Congrats to Tre Hardison on a PWO offer from ECU!!🏴‍☠️☠️ Posted by Charlie Dempsey on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Long snapper Tripp Smith from South Carolina committed to ECU football. Their long snapper transferred to LSU this offseason.

Marist transfer lineman Ben Johnson announced his commitment to ECU this afternoon on social media.

We saw a few different posts from athletes getting offers to play for Barton College including Washington quarterback Hayes Pippin.

J.H. Rose star wide receiver Jayden Grimes got offered by Randolph-Macon as well.

