Radio Island boat repair shop destroyed in early morning fire

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire early this morning that destroyed a boat repair shop on Radio Island.

The Beaufort Fire Department says it was called around 2:45 a.m. to Gillikin Marine Railroad on Morgan Street where first units discovered heavy smoke and fire.

It took firefighters until almost 6:00 a.m. to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured, while the investigation into the cause has been turned over to the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In addition to Beaufort, crews from Atlantic Beach, Harkers Island, Morehead City and North River fire departments were called to battle the blaze.

