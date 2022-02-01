Advertisement

Radio Island boat repair shop destroyed in early morning fire

Fire destroyed this boat repair shop.
Fire destroyed this boat repair shop.(Morehead City Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire early this morning that destroyed a boat repair shop on Radio Island.

The Beaufort Fire Department says it was called around 2:45 a.m. to Gillikin Marine Railroad on Morgan Street where first units discovered heavy smoke and fire.

It took firefighters until almost 6:00 a.m. to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured, while the investigation into the cause has been turned over to the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In addition to Beaufort, crews from Atlantic Beach, Harkers Island, Morehead City and North River fire departments were called to battle the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

The county will offer paramedic service starting February 1st.
Greene County upgrading medical services to paramedic level
Fire
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office offering $5,000 reward for information on arson of home
West Pharmaceutical Services says it plans to invest more than $70 million over the next...
West Pharmaceutical expanding Kinston plant again
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian