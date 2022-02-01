Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Names released in Greenville crash where car hit pedestrian
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Biden will soon be meeting with highly-qualified contenders to replace Justice Stephen Breyer...
Supreme Court shouldn’t be covered in Ivy, 2 lawmakers say
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar