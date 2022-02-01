Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How accurate is the Groundhog in forecasting weather?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The most famous Groundhog in the world, Punxsutawney Phil, will come out of his burrow Wednesday morning, Feb 2nd. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow, we are in for 6 more weeks of winter weather. If he fails to see his shadow, then an early Spring is ahead. With the exception of a few missing years, there are records of Phil’s prognostications since 1887. How accurate do you think his forecasts have been?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 1 (WITN)

According to an independent research firm Weatherate, WITN has the most accurate forecasts in Eastern NC. Groundhog forecasts are tracked as well. How well do you think Punxsutawney does? Make your selection and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 1 (WITN)

Well, forecasting is difficult. At least Punxsutawney Phil gets to enjoy a full festival and it seems no one really holds him accountable for a forecast which is less accurate than a flip of a coin. Whether you want an early Spring or more winter weather, I hope you get what you want. - Phillip Williams

