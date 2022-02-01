Advertisement

Pasquotank County deputies seize pistol from student’s vehicle

Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a pistol was taken from a student’s vehicle Monday.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says school resource officers at Pasquotank County High School from the sheriff’s office investigated an argument between two students. They learned that one of the students, a boy, had a pistol in his vehicle in the school parking lot.

Deputies say they searched the vehicle and seized a .40 caliber pistol. They say there was no information that led them to believe the gun was going to be used in a threatening manner toward anyone at the school.

The investigation into the argument and the case as a whole is ongoing.

