DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a highway on the Outer Banks is closed Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says NC-12 is closed south of Nags Head near Old Oregon Road. Crews are rebuilding the protective dune at Mirlo.

One lane will be closed in both directions at times between7 a.m.- 3 :30 p.m. until Friday.

