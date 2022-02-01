Non-profit hosts another COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask drive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have another chance to get a free COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask Tuesday.

Members of the non-profit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, which has been on the ground providing resources during the pandemic, will once again be passing out resources at the Piggly Wiggle in Greenville from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The non-profit held a pop up event Monday to provide the resources to those who can’t find them and in communities who need them most.

Another event will happen on Thursday at the Bethel Dollar General Store from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

For more information, you can call their hotline: 252-285-6646.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.