Advertisement

Non-profit hosts another COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask drive in Greenville

By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have another chance to get a free COVID-19 test kit and N-95 mask Tuesday.

Members of the non-profit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, which has been on the ground providing resources during the pandemic, will once again be passing out resources at the Piggly Wiggle in Greenville from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The non-profit held a pop up event Monday to provide the resources to those who can’t find them and in communities who need them most.

Another event will happen on Thursday at the Bethel Dollar General Store from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

For more information, you can call their hotline: 252-285-6646.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Joshua Harris
Kinston police announce arrest in 2015 murder
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30

Latest News

Croatan National Forest to conduct prescribed burn
Colossal Cash ticket
Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today
Highway 12
Part of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks closed for repairs