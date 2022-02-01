Newport man charged by deputies with trafficking meth & heroin

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been charged by Craven County deputies with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Lee Kirwan is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin and two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies say on Sunday, along with New Bern police, they searched a vehicle at the rest area on Clarks Road outside of New Bern. Deputies say they found more than one pound of meth, more than 1.4 ounces of heroin, and a firearm.

Kirwan is jailed and being held on a $5 million bond.

