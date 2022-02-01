New Greenville fire chief starts position

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Fire/Rescue Department’s new fire chief had his first day on the job Tuesday.

Carson Sanders was announced in early January as the new chief of the department. Sanders says he expects a seamless transition in taking the reins of the position.

However, he said he does feel there are slight operational differences to address.

Sanders takes over following the early retirement of Eric Griffin back in September following an arrest for DWI.

The new chief said he’s looking forward to the future of the department.

“I think the whole thing is that I can just be me,” Sanders said.

“I never really want to talk about the past. Here, there’s a great tradition that has nothing to do with any of the past chiefs and won’t have anything to do with me. It has to do with the city of Greenville and the men and women that have served this community and will continue to serve this community. I think that’s where you start.”

Sanders has 31 years of experience in fire and rescue and previously served as the assistant chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida.

