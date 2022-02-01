Advertisement

NCEL 01-31-2022

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Joshua Harris
Kinston police announce arrest in 2015 murder

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Greenville Police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
State team dual wrestling championships get underway
State team dual wrestling championships get underway
