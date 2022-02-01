Advertisement

Longest lightning bolt ever recorded strikes over the Gulf Coast

A new world record was confirmed for last year’s lighting strike over Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A record 440.6 mile lightning strike that occurred in Brazil stood for two years. Then, in April of 2020, a +500 mile storm settled over the Gulf Coast producing a lightning strike that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) measured at 477.2 miles. The confirmation of both strikes used the maximum great circle distance methodology to determine bolt length, which properly accounts for the Earth’s curvature over such long distances.

A look at the longest lightning bolt ever recorded. It spanned over 477 miles and covered the...
A look at the longest lightning bolt ever recorded. It spanned over 477 miles and covered the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi skies April 29th 2020.(NOAA)

Another new record, lightning bolt duration, was also confirmed over Uruguay and Argentina. The new record of 17.1 seconds set in June of 2020 tops the old record of 16.73 seconds which was set one year prior.

These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events. Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments. It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves.

Professor Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO

Neither record being broken has any ties to climate change. Both systems developed in areas prone to the larger and intense Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) thunderstorms, the Great Plains here in North America and the La Plata region of South America. Topography and air dynamics in these regions naturally creates prime conditions for these huge thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash in Greenville on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Greenville police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blustery winds lead to biting wind chills
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds
First Alert Forecast: January 28th
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 26
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which type of snow accumulates to the highest amount?