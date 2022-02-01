Locals come together to provide basketball opportunity for special needs athletes in Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers in Washington have joined together with area businesses to make time for special needs students to play basketball at Athletic Edge Sports and Fitness this winter.

Many different organizations have helped out to make the basketball time count. Local firefighters and police officers helped out Monday evening.

The kids have been unable to compete in athletics due to COVID-19 concerns for much of the pandemic and it offers a great outlet for them outside of school.

“Yeah it’s fun,” says Lawson Ross one of the athletes, “(It’s a lot of fun isn’t it) Yes… basketball and school… (We also play basketball at school..) yes. It’s fun out here.”

“My students love it,” says Washington high school special education teacher Serena Current, “They talk about it and ask if I’m coming to basketball. They enjoy getting to play sports just as much as all of their peers.”

“A lot of the parents that I’ve talked to are super grateful that there’s this opportunity because they haven’t really had anything in a couple years,” says PS Jones middle school special education teacher Ashley Allino, “Just to play a sport like any other kid can play.”

They said football players and cheerleaders have also come to help out at the events. They’ve been holding them since early January.

