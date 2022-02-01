Local nonprofit provides free at-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we all continue to navigate through the omicron variant surge, a local nonprofit is going above and beyond to provide COVID-19 supplies to those who need it most.

On Monday morning, boxes upon boxes of COVID-19 supplies were on display in front of Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville.

Visitors were able to pick up an at-home COVID-19 test kit and an N95 face mask for free.

The items were made available by Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, a nonprofit that’s been on the ground providing resources to those who need them most during the omicron surge. Founder Tonya Foreman has led the charge.

“We noticed that a lot of people in our community were not wearing masks, but it was not because they did not want to, but because they did not have access to them and could not afford them,” Foreman said.

Dr. Paul Cook, East Carolina University infectious disease chief, estimates the omicron surge will finally plateau some time in early to mid-February.

In the meantime, Foreman hopes we all do our part to keep case numbers down in Eastern Carolina.

“This particular variant is four to six times more contagious than the other variants that have been out. We know what it has done to our community so far. We’re still at the top of that peak and we’re hoping those numbers go down. So, we want to do everything we can so that people can have what they need to protect themselves.”

CAREE will host other pop-up events throughout the week.

One event will take place in front of the Greenville Piggly Wiggly on Tuesday. Another event will happen on Thursday at the Bethel Dollar General store. Both events will take place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

CAREE also provides other resources including voting registration, financial literacy, and screenings.

For more information, you can call their hotline: 252-285-6646.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.