Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure to our west will keep it cool through tonight. Mostly sunny skies will lift the mercury back to our seasonal average (low 50s) Tuesday afternoon. A northeasterly breeze will settle in at 5 to 10 mph through the afternoon and overnight hours. With lighter winds and partly sunny skies, Wednesday will start the warming trend with highs in the low 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will move offshore mid week bringing southerly winds and a big warm up. Highs reaching 70 show up on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will start to pick up by the time we get to Friday with the latter part of the day having the greatest chance of rain. Weekend temperatures will fall back below average with 40s for highs. Rain returns by Sunday.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 53. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 62. Wind: SE 4-8. Stray shower overnight.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild. High 70. Wind: S 7-12

Friday

Mostly cloudy with rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. High 72. Wind: SW 8-14

