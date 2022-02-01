Greenville Police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was hit Monday night.

It happened on Evans Street near the intersection with Arlington Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

The person who was hit was taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

We’ll update the story as we get more details.

