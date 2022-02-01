Advertisement

Freshmen Banchero and Griffin lead No. 9 Duke rout of Irish

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Freshman Paolo Banchero had 21 points, fellow classmate A.J. Griffin added 13 and each had a team-high nine rebounds as No. 9 Duke handed Notre Dame its first home loss of the season in a 57-43 Atlantic Coast Conference rout.

The Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) pulled into a first-place tie with idle Miami with their fourth straight victory for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the conclusion of the season and was making his final appearance at the sold out Purcell Pavilion against protege Mike Brey, whose Irish saw their nine-game home win string end.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Joshua Harris
Kinston police announce arrest in 2015 murder

Latest News

State Wrestling Duals begin with rounds 1 and 2 on Monday
State team dual wrestling championships get underway
Local community comes together to offer basketball opportunity for special needs athletes.
Locals come together to provide basketball opportunity for special needs athletes in Washington
Locals come together to provide basketball opportunity for special needs athletes in Washington
Locals come together to provide basketball opportunity for special needs athletes in Washington
Duo of Greenville football players commit to college programs.
Greenville football players commit to college programs