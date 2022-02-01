Advertisement

Fire at fertilizer plant may cause explosion in Winston-Salem, area evacuated

Winston-Salem fire
Winston-Salem fire(NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - The City of Winston-Salem is asking people within one mile of a fire at a fertilizer plant to evacuate due to the possibility of a large explosion.

Reports say the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street.

City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant. Firefighters say there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says fire crews “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site. People who have evacuated should plan to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.

