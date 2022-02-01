Advertisement

Federal employees receive pay bump

Federal employees to receive minimum wage increase
Federal employees to receive minimum wage increase(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The US Office of Personnel Management directed the minimum wage for federal employees to be increased to $15 an hour.

The OPM estimates 130 Wildland firefighters, 400 plant protection technicians, 3,800 custodial workers, and 50,000 Department of Defense workers of non-appropriated fund activities at military bases around the country will benefit from the wage increase.

“As the largest employer in the country, how the federal government treats its workforce has real impact,” Kiran Ahuja, OPM director said.

When asked how many non-appropriated fund federal employees the wage increase would benefit, Al Burgess, American Federation of Government Employees Jacksonville branch president said: “Here in this area, about 300 of them was the number I got that was actually under $15 an hour.”

Anntuanette Sutton is a federal employee for the Heroes Manor 2 Child Development Center at Camp Lejeune and spoke to several federal workers who said they would benefit from the pay bump.

Marine Corps Community Service officials say they are still waiting for further instruction on the administration of the wage increases.

However, they expect those details to come from the OPM in the coming days.

